Arbroath v Ross County
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Falkirk
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|9
|2
|Stirling
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|7
|3
|Inverness CT
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|5
|4
|Brechin
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|2
|5
|Forfar
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|1
|10
|8
|2
|Hearts
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|6
|3
|Peterhead
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|6
|4
|East Fife
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|5
|Elgin
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|9
|2
|Dundee
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|9
|3
|Raith Rovers
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Cowdenbeath
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|3
|5
|Buckie Thistle
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|15
|-12
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ross County
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|0
|8
|8
|2
|Hibernian
|3
|2
|1
|0
|10
|1
|9
|7
|3
|Arbroath
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|5
|4
|Montrose
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|15
|-13
|3
|5
|Alloa
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|2
|7
|9
|2
|Kilmarnock
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|3
|Clyde
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|11
|-4
|6
|4
|Annan Athletic
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|2
|5
|Dumbarton
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Motherwell
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|2
|9
|9
|2
|Queen's Park
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|9
|0
|7
|3
|Morton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|5
|4
|Edinburgh City
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|2
|5
|Berwick
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Albion
|3
|1
|2
|0
|10
|7
|3
|6
|2
|Hamilton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|8
|6
|2
|6
|3
|Queen of Sth
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|4
|East Kilbride
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|5
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Livingston
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|11
|2
|Partick Thistle
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|7
|3
|Airdrieonians
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|4
|St Mirren
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|5
|Stranraer
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|0
