Super Cup NI: Right to Dream beat Club America to clinch Premier glory

Right to Dream clinch Premier glory

Right to Dream fought back to defeat Club America 2-1 in the Premier Section final of Super Cup NI in Ballymena.

Vardos Rios gave Mexican's Club America the lead against Ghana opponents Right to Dream in the Premier Section tussle.

Right to Dream hit back with a Mohammed Kudus double to secure the trophy.

