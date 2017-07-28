BBC Sport - Super Cup NI: Right to Dream beat Club America to clinch Premier glory
Right to Dream clinch Premier glory
- From the section Football
Right to Dream fought back to defeat Club America 2-1 in the Premier Section final of Super Cup NI in Ballymena.
Vardos Rios gave Mexican's Club America the lead against Ghana opponents Right to Dream in the Premier Section tussle.
Right to Dream hit back with a Mohammed Kudus double to secure the trophy.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired