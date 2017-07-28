Friendly match: Cardiff City 4-0 Livingstone

Junior Hoilett scores
Junior Hoilett scores past former Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Alexander

Danny Ward scored twice as Cardiff City completed their pre-season with a 4-0 win over Scottish Championship side Livingston at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The summer signing from Rotherham made his mark as a second half substitute with two goals in five minutes.

Earlier Junior Hoilett had impressed on his return from Gold Cup duty with Canada by capping a lively 45 minute run-out with a goal after 11 minutes.

Gabon defender Bruno Ecoule Manga completed the victory on 74 minutes.

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock told BBC Wales Sport: "We have a disappointment that Kadeem Harris got a little injury to his ankle, but apart from that, it was just what we wanted.

"The game was just what we needed, a good work out and there were a lot of plusses for me."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired