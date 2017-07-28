Josh Coulson: Leyton Orient sign Cambridge United defender on loan

Josh Coulson has not played a competitive game since November because of an ankle injury

National League side Leyton Orient have signed Cambridge United defender Josh Coulson on a six-month loan deal.

Coulson has made more than 250 appearances for his hometown club, but an ankle injury meant he only featured in only 12 games last season.

The 28-year-old is out of contract with the League Two side at the end of the upcoming season.

Coulson could make his Orient debut when they travel to face Sutton United in the National League on 5 August.