Connor Randall: Hearts sign Liverpool player on loan

Connor Randall (left) playing for Liverpool against Chelsea in last year's International Champions Cup

Hearts have signed Liverpool's Connor Randall on a season-long loan.

Randall, 21, can play in midfield and defence and Hearts coach Ian Cathro said he and his staff had been tracking him "probably since we arrived".

"Connor is a very hungry young player," explained Cathro. "He has experience in a number of positions and brings a great intensity to his play.

"Athletically he is excellent. He is a player that I am really pleased to have been able to bring."

Randall has made eight senior appearances, including one while on loan at Shrewsbury Town in season 2014-15.

Cathro's side, who lost at Peterhead on Tuesday, must beat Dunfermline on Saturday to ensure they progress from their Scottish League Cup first-round group.

The head coach admits there is pressure on the team to win but that is nothing other than he expects.

"I feel the pressure like all of us to go to Saturday's game, to be ready for the game, and to win the game," said the 31-year-old.

Cathro insists the pressure to beat Dunfermline on Saturday is no different from any other game

"But that is something that we feel ourselves for every single game that we play. I'm not overly affected by one or the other because we focus on the game that is ahead of us - the opponent that we play and how we play and to be ready to win the game.

"So that is something that is the same every single time."

With the transfer window not closing until the end of August, Cathro says his squad remains a work in progress but is happy with the business concluded so far, with defenders Christophe Berra, Rafal Grzelak, Michael Smith and Ashley Smith-Brown and forwards Kyle Lafferty and Cole Stockton brought in prior to Randall's arrival.

"I'm happy that we are ready to play the game tomorrow," added Cathro.

"After that, we will continue to work on a number of things. There is still time in the transfer window where we expect to do some things.

"And of course in that period of time we continue to improve. There is no concern. We have a difficult match and a very, very important match now against Dunfermline, who are a good team."