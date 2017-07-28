BBC Sport - Gareth Southgate says England youngsters as good as any in the world

England youngsters as good as any - Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate says the country's young players are as good as any in the world, but admits it is a challenge for them to secure first-team football at their clubs.

READ MORE: England manager says players need more Premier League games

Top videos

Video

England youngsters as good as any - Southgate

Video

Stokes reaches fifth Test century with a six

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Cook out lbw as England toil in Test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England win to reach quarters

Video

Pint-sized TMS: Excellent Proteas keep England in check

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

Boycott: Jennings' tentative play 'no good'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Scotland out despite victory

Video

Parris nutmeg helps England through

Video

Brendan Foster: A Life in Athletics

Video

RideLondon - Adams spins with students

Video

Meet rugby league's Tomkins brothers

Audio

Will Brexit lead to a Premexit?

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired