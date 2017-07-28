BBC Sport - Gareth Southgate says England youngsters as good as any in the world
England youngsters as good as any - Southgate
- From the section Football
England manager Gareth Southgate says the country's young players are as good as any in the world, but admits it is a challenge for them to secure first-team football at their clubs.
READ MORE: England manager says players need more Premier League games
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired