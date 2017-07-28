BBC Sport - Women's Euros 2017: Gareth Southgate not surprised by 'impressive' Lionesses

Southgate not surprised by Lionesses

Gareth Southgate, who manages England's men's team, says he is not surprised the country's "impressive" women's squad have reached the Euro 2017 quarter-finals.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: England win to reach quarters

Top videos

Video

Southgate not surprised by Lionesses

Video

Stokes reaches fifth Test century with a six

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Cook out lbw as England toil in Test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England win to reach quarters

Video

Pint-sized TMS: Excellent Proteas keep England in check

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

Boycott: Jennings' tentative play 'no good'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Scotland out despite victory

Video

Parris nutmeg helps England through

Video

Brendan Foster: A Life in Athletics

Video

RideLondon - Adams spins with students

Video

Meet rugby league's Tomkins brothers

Audio

Will Brexit lead to a Premexit?

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired