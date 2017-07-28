BBC Sport - Women's Euros 2017: Gareth Southgate not surprised by 'impressive' Lionesses
Southgate not surprised by Lionesses
- From the section Football
Gareth Southgate, who manages England's men's team, says he is not surprised the country's "impressive" women's squad have reached the Euro 2017 quarter-finals.
