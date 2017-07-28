BBC Sport - Super Cup NI: County Antrim defeat GPS Bayern in Junior decider
County Antrim defeat GPS Bayern in Junior decider
- From the section Football
A superb strike from Darren Hyland set County Antrim on their way to a 2-0 victory over GPS Bayern in the Super Cup NI Junior Section final on Friday night.
Hyland drilled into the top corner from long range at the Ballymena Showgrounds before Gerard Storey's header sealed a deserved win against their American opponents.
The Northern Ireland side became the fifth team have won both the junior and senior section titles in the tournament's history.
