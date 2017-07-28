Adam Phillips: Ex-Liverpool youngster pens Norwich City contract
-
- From the section Football
Norwich City have signed former Liverpool youngster Adam Phillips on an initial two-year contract.
The 19-year-old has spent the summer on trial with the Championship club's academy.
Phillips was released by Liverpool in May after 10 years at the Anfield club having joined as a nine-year-old from Blackburn.
"It's a great move for me and a great opportunity to come to a club like Norwich," said Phillips.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.