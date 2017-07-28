Daniel Alfei: Yeovil Town sign former Swansea City defender

Daniel Alfei has had previous loan spells at Northampton Town, Portsmouth and Mansfield Town

Yeovil Town have made defender Daniel Alfei their ninth summer signing following a successful trial period.

The 25-year-old, a former Wales Under-21 international, has agreed a two-year contract with the League Two club.

Released by Swansea in 2016, he most recently played for Welsh Premier League side Aberystwyth and has played four pre-season games for Yeovil.

"How Daniel has been playing non-league football for Aberystwyth Town is beyond me," said Yeovil manager Darren Way.

"It's up to him now to take this opportunity and aim for 40 league games this season."

