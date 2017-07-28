Celtic: Rodgers mulls striker dilemma amidst Dembele & Griffiths absence

Celtic drew 0-0 with Rosenborg on Wednesday

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says signing another central striker would upset the balance of his squad.

But the Northern Irishman has indicated injuries may force him to recruit another player to lead his attack.

Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele sat out Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Rosenborg in the Champions League third qualifying round first leg.

"With all due respect to Scottish football, you can't have three top strikers," said Rodgers.

"You are not playing in the Premier League or a real competitive league.

"It is equally as tough but in a different way. You cannot bring in another top striker because the dynamic wouldn't work within the group, within the model of how we play, it is not going to suit us.

"But it is something that we have to look at."

Dembele's hamstring problem will keep him out until September while Griffiths, who was suspended on Wednesday, is nursing a calf problem.

"If Moussa is out until that period and Leigh is up and down with his fitness then of course we would have to look to get one in," Rodgers said.

"The idea is to maybe get one other player in before the end of the window but of course this period now between the games is very difficult to get one in.

"I am not one for stockpiling players. I don't want to bring in one for the sake of it. It needs to be the right quality and needs to be something that is right within the dynamics of the team and squad."

Griffiths (left) finished last season as Celtic's main striker in Dembele's absence

Rodgers is hopeful Griffiths and defender Erik Sviatchenko - who had a groin problem - can feature against Rosenborg in next week's return leg in Norway.

He added Griffiths was "working day and night" with Celtic's medical team.

He said: "It is a lot of extensive treatment on trying to get him fit, out on the field and seeing how his loading is to see if he is going to be fit to play.

"He needs to show that he is fit to play. He has been out on the field today which is good, but we have to see.

"We'll see how he is over the weekend, and if he can get on to the field by Monday then there is every chance he could be involved.

"We have to wait over the course of the weekend to see his reaction to his work outside. The same with Erik Sviatchenko. His scan was good so hopefully he will be fine too.

"The game will open up over there. There is huge pressure on them playing at home.

"They will want to show that they are the team with the initiative and so that should open up a little more space."