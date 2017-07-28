Gime Toure: Macclesfield Town sign French striker on one-year contract
Macclesfield Town have made their 13th summer signing by bringing in striker Gime Toure, who had been on trial with National League rivals Wrexham.
The 23-year-old Frenchman spent a month with Wrexham, but has now signed a one-year contract at the Moss Rose.
However, the move is still subject to international clearance.
Toure played in France for La Roche, ES Viry-Châtillon and Brest B before joining Fontenay LCVF in Championnat National 2, Group D.
Toure first came on trial to England with West Bromwich Albion in the 2014-15 season.
