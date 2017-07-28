Jodie Brett: Everton Ladies sign midfielder from Chelsea

Jodie Brett
Jodie Brett spent time on loan with Bristol City Women in 2016 and 2017

Everton Ladies have signed England Under-23 midfielder Jodie Brett from Chelsea Ladies.

The 21-year-old has been at Chelsea since she was nine and spent last season on loan with Women's Super League 2 side Bristol City.

"I know a few of the girls already from playing with England and I have met a few of them as well. Everyone has made me feel really welcome," she said.

"I'm buzzing to start pre-season in August and meet the rest of them."

