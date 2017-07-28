Chris Whelpdale: Stevenage re-sign former AFC Wimbledon winger

Chris Whelpdale
Chris Whelpdale scored 15 goals in 53 league appearances in his previous spell at Stevenage

Stevenage have re-signed winger Chris Whelpdale following his departure from League One side AFC Wimbledon by mutual consent.

The 30-year-old has agreed a one-year contract with the League Two club.

Whelpdale scored 16 goals in 70 appearances during a two-year spell with Stevenage between 2014 and 2016.

The former Billericay Town, Peterborough United and Gillingham midfielder made 23 appearances for Wimbledon last season, scoring twice.

