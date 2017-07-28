Marcus Maddison: Peterborough forward will not leave on the cheap, says chairman Darragh MacAnthony

Marcus Maddison joined Peterborough United in 2014 from non-league Gateshead

Marcus Maddison will not leave Peterborough United for less than £1m, says chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

Maddison has been routinely transfer-listed by the League One club as he has less than 12 months on his contract.

MacAnthony insists the 23-year-old will see out his current deal unless they get the right offer after a receiving "a couple of stupid bids".

"Marcus Maddison is not going to go for less than seven figures," MacAnthony said.

"If we don't get that, he is not going," the Posh chairman told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"He knows that if the right offer doesn't come in - he plays. And if he plays the best season of his life, he runs down his contract, gets himself a lucrative move and gets us promoted.

"I am not losing sleep about Marcus going. He is undoubtedly the best player in our league - and he needs to live up to that tag - but it will not stop us from doing what we need to do this year, if we sold Marcus.

"As I have agreed with the player, if the right offer comes in for us and him, he will go. If not, he will stay and he is OK with that."

'Taylor is as strong as an ox'

Steven Taylor made 268 appearances for Newcastle United during 12 years at St James' Park

MacAnthony says defender Steven Taylor can make a big impression for Posh after signing a two-year contract.

Taylor, 31, has struggled with injuries in recent seasons but MacAnthony is confident he can make a big impression.

"Steven Taylor is as fit as an ox," he added. "He has had more scans than somebody going through airport security.

"He is strong and we spoke with Mick McCarthy about him. Mick was like 'You have got to sign him, he is the right signing for you and your dressing room' - a terrific guy and fit as a fiddle.

"There is nothing wrong with him, Steven can play tomorrow. We feel we can get 30-plus games out of him this season.

"When the players saw him arrive at the training ground, there were a few double-takes. It was 'wow, we mean business here'."