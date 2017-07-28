Chris Long: Northampton Town sign Burnley striker on loan

Chris Long has made 10 appearances for Burnley, but just one start, in November 2015

League One club Northampton Town have signed Burnley striker Chris Long on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old, who was a former England youth international, started his career at Everton before joining Burnley in 2015.

Long had loan spells at both Fleetwood Town and Bolton Wanderers in League One last season.

"He is a quality striker and possesses real pace which frightens defenders," said Town manager Justin Edinburgh.

"I think all we will be adding now is another goalkeeper, which should complete a strong summer of recruitment for us. We are happy with the balance of the squad."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.