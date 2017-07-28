Donovan Makoma: Barrow sign young French midfielder on one-year deal
Barrow have signed French midfielder Donovan Makoma on a one-year deal.
The 18-year-old, who represented France at Under-16 level, most recently played for Ligue 2 side RC Lens' under-19 academy side.
Makoma has featured for Barrow in their pre-season games against Blackburn, Motherwell, Crewe and Lancaster City.
The Frenchman can also play at centre-back and will play his first game since signing for the club when they face Stockport in a friendly on Saturday.