Nortei Nortey: Dover Athletic sign former Solihull Moors midfielder

Nortei Nortey scored one goal in 18 league games for Solihull Moors

National League side Dover have signed midfielder Nortei Nortey on a one-year deal after a successful trial period.

Former Chelsea trainee Nortey joined Wrexham in July 2016, but left to join Solihull in December.

The 22-year-old made 18 National League appearances for the Moors, but left at the end of last season.

On Thursday, Dover announced they had signed former Sheffield United and West Ham centre-half Emmanuel Adebowale, 19, on a two-year contract.