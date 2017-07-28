Truro City boss Lee Hodges targets 'one or two' more signings

Truro City begin their season at home to Welling on 5 August

Truro City manager Lee Hodges hopes to add "one or two" more players to his squad before the 2017-18 National League South campaign.

The Cornish side have brought in eight players this summer, including former Aldershot and Torquay man Ben Harding.

"We've taken our time over it [transfers], we've not rushed into things," Hodges told BBC Cornwall.

"I have a squad of 18, a couple of young ones as well, and they're all looking pretty fit and sharp."

Truro finished only one place above the drop zone in the sixth tier last season, leading to seven players being released, including captain Arran Pugh.

Former Plymouth striker Tyler Harvey ended last season with the White Tigers, but is now on trial with League Two side Exeter.

"We've brought in some more defenders, we've added a lot in midfield and I think we've still hopefully got one or two bits of action to happen, hopefully over the next few days," added Hodges.