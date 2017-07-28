Partick Thistle: Blair Spittal revels in wide right role

Spittal has made a positive impact in his first weeks at Firhill

Blair Spittal believes he can thrive at Partick Thistle, now that he has found his best position.

The 21-year-old has scored three goals in three League Cup games since his move from Dundee United.

Manager Alan Archibald has been deploying Spittal wide on the right of a five-man midfield.

"It's all good being versatile but there comes a time when I need to nail down a position and become consistent in my performances," he said.

"Before I signed, I spoke to the gaffer about where he saw me playing and we both agreed that I'm more of a wide man. He's given me the opportunity to play there now and the freedom to express myself.

"Hopefully now that I have got the chance and that I'm playing well I can get a lengthy run in the one slot."

Spittal, who began his career at Queen's Park, has adjusted well to his new surroundings at Firhill.

"I'm enjoying it here so far," he said. "The type of football we want to play involves getting the ball down at every opportunity.

"That was a big part in my decision to come here. There will be times when you have to mix it up a bit and go in behind teams but largely we like to keep it on the deck.

"It makes it so much easier to play when you have guys like Chris Erskine, Stevie Lawless and Kris Doolan alongside you. They are never static, they are always on the move.

"It helps that I played with Squiddy (Erskine) at United so we have good chemistry already and long may that continue."

The Jags will seal their place in the last 16 of the cup if they beat final Group H opponents Stranraer on Saturday.

"It's not going to be an easy game," said Spittal. "We've seen that with our games at Livingston and Airdrie that these lower league sides will not make it easy for you.

"We just need to make sure we're ready for the test but I'm sure we will be."