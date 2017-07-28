Paul Tisdale: Exeter City boss rules out bringing in more new faces

Exeter have signed defenders Dean Moxey (left) and Luke Croll so far this summer

Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale says he "does not envisage" adding any more players before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

The only exceptions could be strikers Ryan Brunt and Tyler Harvey, who are both on trial at the League Two club.

"As it stands we will be where we are now in a week's time, and probably at the end of August too," Tisdale said.

"I'm happy where we are, we've got enough players. I'd like one or two more, but I'm a football manager."

Exeter have re-signed defenders Dean Moxey and Luke Croll this summer, while 16-year-old Ethan Ampadu has joined Chelsea and they received a club-record fee from Brentford for forward Ollie Watkins.

"What it doesn't mean is we're going to chuck all that money into this season to try to get promoted - we're not going to do that," Tisdale told BBC Sport.

"I really don't envisage any movement now this window."

Both Brunt, 24, and Harvey, 22, are ex-Plymouth players who have featured for Exeter in pre-season games.

"Ryan's a really good age," added Tisdale. "I like him as an individual - he would bring something to us and a set of circumstances have given both of us the opportunity. I'm optimistic about what can happen.

"Tyler's a Devon boy, we're going to look at him and if we can find an opportunity there for him we will as well, so watch this space."