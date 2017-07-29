Gylfi Sigurdsson: Swansea leave Everton target out for Birmingham friendly

Gylfi Sigurdsson
Gylfi Sigurdsson played for Swansea in their pre-season friendly at Barnet in July

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been left out of Swansea's squad for Saturday's friendly at Birmingham City "due to the current transfer speculation surrounding him".

The Swans have rejected a £40m offer from Everton for the Iceland midfielder, who they value at £50m, while Leicester have also had a bid turned down this summer.

Sigurdsson did not travel with Swansea for their tour of the United States.

The 27-year-old has since returned to first-team training.

