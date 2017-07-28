Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Celtic, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Hibernian, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manager Derek McInnes hails Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie for stepping up against Apollon Limassol to score a stunning goal in last night's 2-1 win in Europa League qualifying. (Daily Record)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is winning his fitness battle to be ready for next week's Champions League qualifying decider with Rosenborg in Norway. (Sun)

Former Scotland and Rangers defender Ian Murray, now coaching in Norway, tells Celtic to take Rosenborg out of their comfort zone, with the tie balanced at 0-0. (Herald, subscription required)

Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch is hoping to lure former Motherwell striker Lee Erwin to Rugby Park from Leeds. (Sun)

Killie are also considering a move for released Celtic goalkeeper Leo Fasan, who is training with the Ayrshire club. (Daily Express, print edition)

St Johnstone have been given permission to speak to Aberdeen striker Miles Storey about a possible switch to McDiarmid Park. (Daily Express, print edition)

"We are not a million miles away," says Hibernian manager Neil Lennon after further talks with striker Anthony Stokes. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Departing Anna Signeul said that it had been an "absolute honour" to be the head coach of Scotland after her side beat Spain 1-0 last night but just failed to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2017. (Times, subscription required)

Hearts boss Ian Cathro has been called "disrespectful" by Peterhead manager Jim McInally for not giving his League Two side more credit for their shock Betfred Cup win over the Tynecastle club. (Daily Record)

Former Tynecastle manager George Burley thinks Ian Cathro's appointment at Hearts is a gamble - and one that has yet to pay off. (Sun)

Celtic have had their safety certificate renewed after being quizzed by city council chiefs over Green Brigade fans setting off flares. (Sun)

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan reckons new striker Sofien Moussa will leave Dundee United lost for words in Sunday's derby. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland sevens coach John Dalziel believes Murrayfield chiefs are ready to resist moves to force his side to join a merged Great Britain outfit. (The National, subscription required)