Championship
Nottm Forest19:45Millwall
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Millwall

Kieran Dowell
Kieran Dowell joined Forest on a season-long loan from Everton on Thursday
    Nottingham Forest could give debuts to six players, all signed since Evangelos Marinakis completed his takeover.

    Jason Cummings, Barrie McKay, Daryl Murphy, Tendayi Darikwa, Andreas Bouchalakis and Kieran Dowell have all joined, but Forest will be without injured duo Matty Cash and Jamie Ward.

    New signings Jed Wallace, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Tom Elliott, James Meredith and Conor McLaughlin could also make their debuts for Millwall.

    Sid Nelson is the only Lions absentee.

    Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton told BBC Radio Nottingham:"We are in a good place. We had a good pre-season and we have good quality within the squad.

    "It's foolish to make rash predictions or bold statements about where we will finish, but we know we have worked very hard.

    "The work ethic and commitment from day one of pre-season has been first class. Friday is when the real business starts.

    "Millwall have a brand and I am saying that in a very respectful manner. They have a way of playing.

    "They are very organised with good shape. They get bodies forward. They get balls into the box and are very direct. They are a very good team but we will prepare well for a very tough challenge."

    Match facts

    • Nottingham Forest have won four of their last five season openers, losing only to Brighton in 2015/16 in that run.
    • Millwall have won three consecutive opening-day matches for the first time since 1995. They last won four in a row between 1932/33 and 1935/36.
    • Nottingham Forest haven't lost an opening-day game at home in the second tier since August 1955 (W8 D5).
    • Neil Harris has won both of his opening day matches as a manager (3-0 v Oldham in 2016/17 and 2-1 v Shrewsbury in 2015/16).
    • Forest summer signing Jason Cummings has netted 20-plus goals in each of his last three seasons at Hibernian.
    • No League One player scored more headed goals last season than Tom Elliot (5 - level with five other players).

