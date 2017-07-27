Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes 'confident' of Europa League progress

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes his side can score in Cyprus next week

Derek McInnes is convinced Aberdeen will finish off Europa League opponents Apollon Limassol in Cyprus next week.

The Dons take a slender 2-1 lead into the game, which has been switched to the AEK Stadium in Larnaca.

Ryan Christie headed them in front after four minutes, while Graeme Shinnie hit a stunning winner in 78 minutes after Jander's equaliser.

"We go over to Cyprus confident of getting the job done," the Aberdeen manager said.

"We are disappointed to lose the away goal, but we thoroughly deserved to win the game.

"I am always confident that we will get goals regardless of the level of competition that we come up against.

"We will be ready for them having more of the ball and we have to take the heat over there into consideration as well.

"But we have had a couple of big wins when we have played against good teams like Rijeka and Siroki Brijeg in hot temperatures, so we can do that again."

McInnes is wary of having lost the away goal but believes his team has the firepower necessary to reach the play-off round for the first time.

Striker Adam Rooney missed the match with a hamstring injury, but McInnes hasn't given up hope of having his most reliable goalscorer fit to play next Thursday night.

Apollon Limassol head coach Safronis Avgousti was sent to the stand after his side equalised

One man they won't face is Estaban Sachetti as the Argentine midfielder was deservedly sent off for a second yellow card in the second half, while coach Safronis Avgousti was sent to the stand.

McInnes would like to have seen his side press home their advantage more in the 20 minutes they played with a man exta, but he wasn't shocked by the quality of Apollon's play.

"I'm not surprised they scored as they are a good team, but I was always confident that we would score at least two goals," he said.

"We finished the game strongly and, if it had gone on for another 10 minutes, I think we would have scored more.

"We deserved to win by more, but we scored two goals of real quality and I have to say their goal was of a similar standard, however disappointed I am that we conceded.

"It was a very good team performance and we are beginning to show what we can be capable of in the season ahead.

"We are playing at a good standard getting an understanding with a lot of new players after losing quite a few in the summer.

"I can't not mention the sell-out crowd as well as they are a real asset to us and I just wish we could have that backing in every game at Pittodrie."