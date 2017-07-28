BBC Sport - Euro 2017: Nikita Parris' nutmeg seals qualification for England
Parris nutmeg helps England through
Watch Nikita Parris seal qualification for England with a "lovely" nutmeg through Portugal goalkeeper Patricia Morais' legs.
MATCH REPORT: Portugal 1-2 England
