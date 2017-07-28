BBC Sport - Euro 2017: Nikita Parris' nutmeg seals qualification for England

Parris nutmeg helps England through

Watch Nikita Parris seal qualification for England with a "lovely" nutmeg through Portugal goalkeeper Patricia Morais' legs.

MATCH REPORT: Portugal 1-2 England

Listen to live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on BBC Radio 5 live & 5 live sports extra; plus watch live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on Channel 4.

Available to UK users only.

Video

