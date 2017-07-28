BBC Sport - Euro 2017 highlights: England beat Portugal to reach quarter-finals
Highlights: England win to reach quarters
Women's Football
Watch highlights as England beat Portugal 2-1 to finish top of Group D and set up a Women's Euro 2017 quarter-final against France.
MATCH REPORT: Portugal 1-2 England
Listen to live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on BBC Radio 5 live & 5 live sports extra; plus watch live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on Channel 4.
Available to UK users only.
