BBC Sport - County Antrim win all-Northern Ireland semi-final battle at Super Cup NI
Antrim win all-Northern Ireland semi-final
- From the section Football
County Antrim win the all-Northern Ireland Junior semi-final battle at Super Cup NI as they see off Club NI 3-0 in Ballymoney.
Christopher McKee's early penalty put Antrim ahead after after Club NI's Vicky Saldanha headed against a post, Carson Elliott doubled the County team's lead before they added a late third.
Antrim will face US club GPS Bayern in the Junior final on Friday night which will be live on the BBC Sport website along with the Premier decider.
