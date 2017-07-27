Super Cup NI: Co Antrim progress to Junior final after win over Club NI

County Antrim will face American side GPS Bayern in the Junior final at the Ballymena Showgrounds

County Antrim progressed to the Junior final at Super Cup NI as they defeated Club NI 3-0 in the all-Northern Ireland semi-final at Ballymoney.

The Antrim boys' opposition on Friday night will be American side GPS Bayern who beat Rangers 2-0 in Portstewart.

Ghanaian club Right to Dream will take on Mexican side Club America in the Premier Section final.

Two late goals helped Right to Dream defeat Newcastle United 2-1 while Club America beat O'Higgins of Chile 1-0.

Both of Friday's finals will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport website.

Matthew Longstaff's fifth-minute free-kick looked set to earn Newcastle victory in the Premier semi-final at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

However, the Ghanaian club, who won the junior competition in both 2016 and 2016, hit two goals in the final eight minutes with Ibrahim Sadiq levelling on 62 before Danish youngster Mikkel Damsgaard drilled in the winner three minutes later.

