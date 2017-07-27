Aaron Tshibola: MK Dons sign Aston Villa midfielder on loan

Aaron Tshibola
Aaron Tshibola played 14 games last season but only nine were starts

MK Dons have signed midfielder Aaron Tshibola on a season-long loan from Championship side Aston Villa.

Tshibola made 10 appearances for Villa last season, with a further four during a loan stint with Nottingham Forest.

Dons boss Robbie Neilson told the club website: "Aaron will bring great experience, energy and power. He's a Championship-calibre player."

Tshibola added: "At this time in my career, playing games is the most important thing for me."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired