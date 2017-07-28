BBC Sport - Euro 2017 highlights: Scotland out of Euros despite stunning Spain
Highlights: Scotland out despite victory
- From the section Women's Football
Scotland stun Spain 1-0 but miss out on a place in the Euro 2017 quarter-finals.
MATCH REPORT: Scotland 1-0 Spain
