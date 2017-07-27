BBC Sport - Managers' jobs are 'increasingly difficult' - Sam Allardyce

Managers' jobs are 'increasingly difficult' - Allardyce

Former England manager Sam Allardyce says rising transfer spending is making the job of manager "increasingly difficult".

READ MORE: Sam Allardyce says spending makes manager's role more difficult

Top videos

Video

Managers' jobs are 'increasingly difficult' - Allardyce

Video

Root out after De Kock takes 'unbelievable' catch

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Peaty storms to 50m breaststroke gold

Video

England debutant Westley out for 25

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Star of tomorrow? Youngster takes brilliant crowd catch

Video

Barkley wants new challenge - Koeman

Video

England opener Jennings out for a duck

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Rashid spins Yorkshire to comfortable win over Durham

Video

USA break relay world record to win gold

Video

Mourinho: Clubs 'creating out-of-control market'

Video

I haven't flown in 20 years but it's worth it - Adam Peaty's nan

Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Peaty breaks world record twice in one day

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired