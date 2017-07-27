BBC Sport - Manchester United edge out County Antrim in Globe semi-final at Super Cup NI
Man Utd edge out County Armagh at Super Cup NI
Manchester United’s U15s beat County Armagh 1-0 to reach the final of the subsidiary Globe competition in Super Cup NI’s Junior Section.
Ademipo Adubeko scored the only goal of the game after 12 minutes.
United will face Chivas Guadalajara in the Globe final after the Mexican outfit beat County Tyrone 1-0 in their semi-final.
