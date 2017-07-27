Radja Nainggolan: Roma midfielder signs new deal with Italian club

Nainggolan was named Roma's player of the season for 2016-17 by the club's fans

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has signed a new four-year contract with the Serie A club.

The 29-year-old Belgium international had been linked with Manchester United in Italian media, while Chelsea were also reported to be interested.

"I think I have demonstrated that this is what I always wanted," Nainggolan said.

"I'm very happy that the club and I can continue our adventure and move forward together."

Nainggolan has played 161 times for Roma since joining from Cagliari in 2014.

He has scored 27 goals for the Italian club, 14 of which came last season as Roma finished second in the league, four points behind Juventus.