Michael Hector: Hull City sign Chelsea defender on season-long loan deal
Hull City have signed Chelsea defender Michael Hector on a season-long loan deal.
The 25-year-old joined the Blues from Reading in August 2015 but has yet to make his debut for the Premier League champions.
He was loaned back to the Royals in 2015-16 before spending last season with German side Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Jamaica international could make his Tigers debut against Aston Villa on Saturday, 6 August.
