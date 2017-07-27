Michael Hector: Hull City sign Chelsea defender on season-long loan deal

Michael Hector
Michael Hector scored one goal in 27 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt last season

Hull City have signed Chelsea defender Michael Hector on a season-long loan deal.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues from Reading in August 2015 but has yet to make his debut for the Premier League champions.

He was loaned back to the Royals in 2015-16 before spending last season with German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Jamaica international could make his Tigers debut against Aston Villa on Saturday, 6 August.

