Hibs' Neil Lennon is the 'best coach in Scotland' claims new signing Deivydas Matulevicius

New Hibernian striker Deivydas Matulevicius was keen to move to Britain

New Hibernian striker Deivydas Matulevicius believes Neil Lennon is the best coach in Scotland.

And the Lithuanian international says he turned down more lucrative deals from elsewhere in order to improve under the Northern Irishman.

"I decided in one minute to come here. I had better offers from other clubs, but money is not everything," he said.

"You must go where you're happy and I came here to be happy and to work with the best coach in Scotland."

Matulevicius has signed a two-year deal with the Scottish Championship winners to become head coach Lennon's seventh addition of the summer.

The 6ft 3in centre-forward could make his debut in Saturday's League Cup clash away to Alloa Athletic after receiving clearance to complete his transfer from Belgian outfit Royal Mouscron.

"I had a lot of offers, but for me it was a dream to come and play in Britain," said the 28-year-old. "When Hibs proposed a contract, I was like, 'Ah, let's go there'.

"Everybody knows who the coach is. He's a big name in Scotland.

"When I speak to people back home and tell them who my coach is now, they say, 'Oh, that's good for you - every day he can make you better'.

"I remember when he beat Barcelona with Celtic. He's a winner. He wants to win every game - even in training. He's the best coach in the country in my opinion."

Matulevicius is not the only Lithuanian to move to Easter Road this summer, with Vykintas Slivka following him to Easter Road from Juventus, signing a three-year deal.

The striker believes Hibs have made an astute signing in bringing the 22-year-old midfielder to Edinburgh.

New Hibs midfielder Vykintas Slivka played for Lithuania against Scotland in October

"He's technical, he's strong," he said. "He was at Juve and they only take good players.

"I think he'll help us for sure. He's just 22 but has already played 20 games for the national team. He's a very good player."

Matulevicius also revealed he was given the thumbs up to make the move by former Hearts captain Marius Zaliukas, who was one of a number of Lithuanians who were at the Tynecastle club under the reign of then owner Vladimir Romanov.

"I spoke to one of my friends who used to play with Hearts, Marius Zaliukas," he said. "He was joking that we are not friends any more.

"But, after that, he said he was very happy for me because Hibs is a big club.

"I spoke to a few other guys who played for Hearts too and everyone said, if you can go, do it."