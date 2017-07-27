Ross Fitzsimons: Notts County sign goalkeeper

Ross Fitzsimons
Ross Fitzsimons did not make a senior appearance at Bolton or first club Crystal Palace

Notts County have signed goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons following a trial spell at Meadow Lane.

The 23-year-old was with Crystal Palace and Bolton early in his career and joins the League Two side after leaving National League Chelmsford.

He told the club website: "It's a great set-up here. When the opportunity came to come on trial I snapped at it.

"With all of the work going on behind the scenes it's an exciting time to be a Notts County player."

