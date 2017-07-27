Andreas Bouchalakis Nottingham Forest sign Olympiacos midfielder

Andreas Bouchalakis
Andreas Bouchalakis played and scored for Greece in the Under-20 World Cup in 2013

Nottingham Forest have signed Andreas Bouchalakis on a three-year contract after the midfielder impressed during pre-season with the Championship side.

The 24-year-old, who has played for Greece at junior level, joins on a free transfer from Olympiacos - also owned by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Bouchalakis had been expected to sign a loan deal with Forest.

But he impressed in training and in friendlies with Notts County and Mansfield and has signed until 2020.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired