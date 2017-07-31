BBC Sport - Maidenhead United: National League new boys to combine work with play

Maidenhead's semi-pros ready to go

Maidenhead United embark on their first season in the non-league football's top tier from Saturday.

The Magpies face Maidstone United in their National League opening fixture and for their players, it will mark the start of juggling their jobs with footballing commitments.

In a predominantly professional competition, Maidenhead will be among a small number of part-time playing squads.

