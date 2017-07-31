BBC Sport - Maidenhead United: National League new boys to combine work with play
Maidenhead's semi-pros ready to go
- From the section Football
Maidenhead United embark on their first season in the non-league football's top tier from Saturday.
The Magpies face Maidstone United in their National League opening fixture and for their players, it will mark the start of juggling their jobs with footballing commitments.
In a predominantly professional competition, Maidenhead will be among a small number of part-time playing squads.
