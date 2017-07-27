Kgosi Ntlhe: Rochdale sign defender on a free transfer from Stevenage

Kgosi Ntlhe
Kgosi Ntlhe made 89 appearances for Peterborough United before joining Stevenage in 2016

Rochdale have signed defender Kgosi Ntlhe on a free transfer from League Two side Stevenage.

The 23-year-old South African, who made 24 appearances for Stevenage last season, joins the club on a two-year contract.

"We want winning instincts, and I think he's got those. He's athletic, dynamic, he passes the ball well, he's on the front foot," said boss Keith Hill.

"For me it represents good value for money as a squad player."

