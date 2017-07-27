Jay McEveley: Tranmere Rovers sign former Derby County defender on one-year deal
-
- From the section Football
Tranmere Rovers have signed former Derby County and Sheffield United defender Jay McEveley on a one-year contract.
McEveley, 32, most recently played for Scottish Premiership side Ross County and has won three caps for Scotland.
"Jay has experience and has played international and Premier League football," said manager Micky Mellon.
"He's a left-footed player, which will help give us balance and prevent us from being exposed down that side."