Will de Havilland: Aldershot Town sign Wycombe Wanderers defender on loan

Will de Havilland made his professional debut in Wycombe's EFL Cup defeat by Bristol City in August 2016

National League side Aldershot Town have signed Wycombe defender Will de Havilland on a one-month loan deal.

Centre-half De Havilland made 23 appearances for the Chairboys last season after signing from Sheffield Wednesday in July 2016.

The 22-year-old started his career at Millwall, before moving to Hillsborough in 2014.

"I really like it here - like Wycombe, it's a very tight-knit squad," he told the club website.