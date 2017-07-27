BBC Sport - Euro 2017: England women can be 'even more physical' - Mark Sampson
Sampson wants a 'more physical' England
Head coach Mark Sampson says England's women are peaking physically for their final Euro 2017 group game against Portugal and need to "keep the snowball rolling".
