Ashley Fletcher: Middlesbrough agree deal for West Ham United striker

Ashley Fletcher
Ashley Fletcher had a successful loan spell at Barnsley in 2015-16

Middlesbrough have agreed "a deal in principle" to sign West Ham United striker Ashley Fletcher, although terms are currently unconfirmed.

Fletcher, 21, has left the Hammers' training camp in Germany for talks with the Teessiders.

The forward has scored one goal in 20 games since moving from Manchester United in the summer of 2016.

He scored eight goals in 27 games helping Barnsley win promotion to the Championship in 2015-16.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired