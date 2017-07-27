FA laws: New five-year bans for grassroots players who assault a referee

By Louise Gwilliam

BBC Sport

Referee
The new rules will come into force for the forthcoming season and will also apply at youth levels

Players at grassroots level who assault a match official will now receive a minimum five-year ban, the Football Association has told BBC Sport.

The new laws, to be introduced for the 2017-18 season, will apply to 'step five' - four tiers beneath the National League - and leagues below.

There will also be at least an 84-day ban and £100 fine for any physical contact with a match official.

Verbal threats will incur a minimum 56-day ban, or six matches, and £50 fine.

These sanctions will be a minimum, but a commission can increase the ban based on aggravating factors.

Earlier this month the FA also confirmed 32 grassroots leagues in England will trial sin-bins in the 2017-18 season.

Players will now spend 10 minutes out of the game if they are shown a yellow card for dissent.

