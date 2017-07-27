Martin O'Neill and James McClean reprimanded by Fifa

James McClean and Martin O'Neill and criticised the referee after the 1-1 draw with Austria

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill and player James McClean have been reprimanded for comments made after the World Cup match with Austria in June.

The Republic were angry about having a late Shane Duffy goal disallowed and a penalty claim turned down by Spanish referee David Fernandez Borbalan.

O'Neill described the official as poor, while McClean labelled him "Austria's 12th man" after the 1-1 draw in Dublin.

The FAI said they had accepted the Fifa reprimands for unsporting behaviour.

The Republic are unbeaten in Group D of World Cup qualifying and are level on 12 points with leaders Serbia.

Their next match is away to Georgia on Saturday, 2 September, with a crunch match against the Serbs three days later at the Aviva Stadium.