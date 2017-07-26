Super Cup NI: Man Utd miss out as Northern Ireland teams progress to Junior semis

Media playback is not supported on this device Southampton deny Man Utd place in Super Cup NI Junior semi-final

Manchester United missed out on a place in the Junior Section semi-finals at Super Cup NI but there was delight for local teams Club NI and County Antrim.

United's surprise 2-0 defeat by Southampton saw them consigned to Thursday's Globe semi-finals.

However, Club NI won their third successive group game to reach the last four as they beat Middlesbrough 2-1.

They will face Co Antrim in the semis after two Christopher McKee goals helped see off Strikers 2-0.

Newcastle Utd beat Japanese side Komazawa to clinch Super Cup NI Premier semi-final spot

Rangers will face American side Global Premier Soccer Bayern in the other last-four tie.

The Glasgow club booked their semi-finals berth by defeating First Choice Soccer 2-0 while GPS progressed after a 1-0 win over Dublin club Cherry Orchard at Castlerock.

United went behind against Southampton after a Ben Pleavin own goal and Frank Lovett's superb solo goal sealed the Saints' victory.

County Armagh will be United's opposition in the Globe semi-finals at the Coleraine Showgrounds (15:30 BST) in a game which will be shown live on the BBC Sport website.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals line-up in the Premier Section will see Ghanaian club Right To Dream facing Newcastle United and O'Higgins of Chile up against Mexican side Club America.

Newcastle held their nerve to progress to the last four as they defeated Japanese side Komazawa 2-0 with Oisin McEntee's first-half headed goal followed by a second-half Matthew Longstaff penalty.

Thursday's Premier semi-final between Right to Dream and Newcastle will also be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.

THURSDAY'S SUPER CUP SEMI-FINALS

PREMIER SEMI-FINALS

Right To Dream v Newcastle Utd, Coleraine Showgrounds, 19:00 BST - live on BBC Sport website

O'Higgins v Club America, Scroggy Road, Limavady, 19:00

PREMIER GLOBE SEMI-FINALS

Strikers v Osasco, Broughshane, 17:00

Co Antrim v First Choice Soccer, Riada Stadium, Ballymoney, 17:00

PREMIER VASE SEMI-FINALS

Vendee v Co Fermanagh, Parker Ave, Portrush, 17:00

GPS Bayern v Otago, Castlerock, 17:00

PREMIER BOWL

Co Tyrone v Co Armagh, Clough, Ballymena, 15:30

Co Down v Komazawa Uni FC, Riada 2, Ballymoney, 15:30

Co Londonderry v Beijing Morning Star Utd, The Warren, Portstewart, 15:30

JUNIOR SEMI-FINALS

Club NI v Co Antrim, Riada Stadium, Ballymoney, 19:00

Rangers v GPS Bayern, Seahaven, Portstewart, 19:00

JUNIOR GLOBE

Co Armagh v Man Utd, Coleraine Showgrounds, 15:30 - live on BBC Sport website

Co Tyrone v Chivas Guadalajara, Anderson Park, Coleraine, 15:30

JUNIOR VASE

Cherry Orchard v North Dublin SL, Anderson Park, Noon

NC Elite v Sheffield Utd, Broughshane, Noon

JUNIOR BOWL

Swindon Town v Co Down, Clough, Noon

Middlesbrough v Southampton, Parker Ave, Portrush, Noon

JUNIOR SALVER

Plymouth Argyle v Co Londonderry, The Warren, Portstewart, Noon

Co Fermanagh v Strikers, Castlerock, Noon

JUNIOR SHIELD

First Choice Soccer v M Sports NZ, Riada 2, Ballymoney, Noon

Dundalk SL v Colina, Scroggy Road, Limavady, Noon