Super Cup NI: Man Utd miss out as Northern Ireland teams progress to Junior semis

Football
Manchester United missed out on a place in the Junior Section semi-finals at Super Cup NI but there was delight for local teams Club NI and County Antrim.
United's surprise 2-0 defeat by Southampton saw them consigned to Thursday's Globe semi-finals.
However, Club NI won their third successive group game to reach the last four as they beat Middlesbrough 2-1.
They will face Co Antrim in the semis after two Christopher McKee goals helped see off Strikers 2-0.
Rangers will face American side Global Premier Soccer Bayern in the other last-four tie.
The Glasgow club booked their semi-finals berth by defeating First Choice Soccer 2-0 while GPS progressed after a 1-0 win over Dublin club Cherry Orchard at Castlerock.
United went behind against Southampton after a Ben Pleavin own goal and Frank Lovett's superb solo goal sealed the Saints' victory.
County Armagh will be United's opposition in the Globe semi-finals at the Coleraine Showgrounds (15:30 BST) in a game which will be shown live on the BBC Sport website.
Meanwhile, the semi-finals line-up in the Premier Section will see Ghanaian club Right To Dream facing Newcastle United and O'Higgins of Chile up against Mexican side Club America.
Newcastle held their nerve to progress to the last four as they defeated Japanese side Komazawa 2-0 with Oisin McEntee's first-half headed goal followed by a second-half Matthew Longstaff penalty.
Thursday's Premier semi-final between Right to Dream and Newcastle will also be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.
THURSDAY'S SUPER CUP SEMI-FINALS
PREMIER SEMI-FINALS
Right To Dream v Newcastle Utd, Coleraine Showgrounds, 19:00 BST - live on BBC Sport website
O'Higgins v Club America, Scroggy Road, Limavady, 19:00
PREMIER GLOBE SEMI-FINALS
Strikers v Osasco, Broughshane, 17:00
Co Antrim v First Choice Soccer, Riada Stadium, Ballymoney, 17:00
PREMIER VASE SEMI-FINALS
Vendee v Co Fermanagh, Parker Ave, Portrush, 17:00
GPS Bayern v Otago, Castlerock, 17:00
PREMIER BOWL
Co Tyrone v Co Armagh, Clough, Ballymena, 15:30
Co Down v Komazawa Uni FC, Riada 2, Ballymoney, 15:30
Co Londonderry v Beijing Morning Star Utd, The Warren, Portstewart, 15:30
JUNIOR SEMI-FINALS
Club NI v Co Antrim, Riada Stadium, Ballymoney, 19:00
Rangers v GPS Bayern, Seahaven, Portstewart, 19:00
JUNIOR GLOBE
Co Armagh v Man Utd, Coleraine Showgrounds, 15:30 - live on BBC Sport website
Co Tyrone v Chivas Guadalajara, Anderson Park, Coleraine, 15:30
JUNIOR VASE
Cherry Orchard v North Dublin SL, Anderson Park, Noon
NC Elite v Sheffield Utd, Broughshane, Noon
JUNIOR BOWL
Swindon Town v Co Down, Clough, Noon
Middlesbrough v Southampton, Parker Ave, Portrush, Noon
JUNIOR SALVER
Plymouth Argyle v Co Londonderry, The Warren, Portstewart, Noon
Co Fermanagh v Strikers, Castlerock, Noon
JUNIOR SHIELD
First Choice Soccer v M Sports NZ, Riada 2, Ballymoney, Noon
Dundalk SL v Colina, Scroggy Road, Limavady, Noon