Southampton deny Manchester United a semi-finals place in the Junior competition at Super Cup NI by earning a 2-0 win over the Old Trafford club in Coleraine.

A Ben Pleavin own goal and a superb solo effort from Frank Lovett clinched Southampton's win in Northern Ireland.

United will face County Armagh in the subsidiary Globe competition on Thursday (15:30 BST) at the Coleraine Showgrounds in a game which will be live on the BBC Sport website.