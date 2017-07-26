BBC Sport - Southampton deny Man Utd place in Super Cup NI Junior semi-final

Southampton deny Manchester United a semi-finals place in the Junior competition at Super Cup NI by earning a 2-0 win over the Old Trafford club in Coleraine.

A Ben Pleavin own goal and a superb solo effort from Frank Lovett clinched Southampton's win in Northern Ireland.

United will face County Armagh in the subsidiary Globe competition on Thursday (15:30 BST) at the Coleraine Showgrounds in a game which will be live on the BBC Sport website.

