BBC Sport - Southampton deny Man Utd place in Super Cup NI Junior semi-final
Southampton deny Man Utd Super Cup NI semi-final spot
- From the section Football
Southampton deny Manchester United a semi-finals place in the Junior competition at Super Cup NI by earning a 2-0 win over the Old Trafford club in Coleraine.
A Ben Pleavin own goal and a superb solo effort from Frank Lovett clinched Southampton's win in Northern Ireland.
United will face County Armagh in the subsidiary Globe competition on Thursday (15:30 BST) at the Coleraine Showgrounds in a game which will be live on the BBC Sport website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired