BBC Sport - Newcastle Utd beat Japanese side Komazawa to clinch Super Cup NI Premier semi-final spot
Newcastle clinch Super Cup NI Premier semi-final spot
- From the section Football
Newcastle Utd beat Japanese side Komazawa 2-0 in Limavady to clinch a Super Cup NI Premier Section semi-final spot.
Irish defender Oisin McEntee headed the Magpies into the lead on 13 minutes with Matthew Longstaff adding a second-half penalty.
Newcastle's semi-final in the Northern Ireland youth tournament against Ghanaian side Right To Dream on Thursday (19:00 BST) will be live on the BBC Sport website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired