BBC Sport - County Tyrone beat Londonderry 1-0 in Super Cup NI Junior derby in Coleraine
Tyrone beat Londonderry in Super Cup NI derby
Football
County Tyrone defeated their Londonderry counterparts 1-0 in Wednesday's Super Cup NI Junior Section derby at Coleraine.
Ben Gallagher's speculative first-half effort proved enough to earn Tyrone victory even though they ended up with 10 men after the second-half dismissal of Conor Williamson.
